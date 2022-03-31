Insider Buying: TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (LON:TFIF) Insider Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (LON:TFIF – Get Rating) insider Richard Burwood acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of £21,400 ($28,032.49).

Shares of LON TFIF opened at GBX 106 ($1.39) on Thursday. TwentyFour Income Fund Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 104 ($1.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 117 ($1.53). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 112.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 113.31.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a yield of 1.29%.

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in asset backed securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the maturity spectrum.

