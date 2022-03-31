Insider Selling: Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Director Sells $138,300.00 in Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $138,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Phillip John Riese also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 24th, Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $127,600.00.

FLYW stock opened at $30.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67. Flywire Co. has a 1-year low of $22.38 and a 1-year high of $57.41.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $51.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.16 million. The business’s revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLYW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flywire by 337.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,094,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,767,000 after buying an additional 2,386,350 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Flywire by 487.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,827,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,573,000 after buying an additional 1,516,892 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the 4th quarter valued at $37,603,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Flywire by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,637,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,338,000 after buying an additional 824,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Flywire by 515.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 948,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,118,000 after buying an additional 794,851 shares during the last quarter. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on FLYW. Raymond James upgraded Flywire from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Flywire from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Flywire in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flywire has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

