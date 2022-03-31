Insider Selling: Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Insider Sells 4,594 Shares of Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) insider John Daunt sold 4,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $82,002.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of LQDT stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.12. 235,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,022. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.61 million, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.67. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.64 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $66.71 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 48.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Liquidity Services by 248.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Liquidity Services by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Liquidity Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LQDT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.50 price objective on the stock.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

