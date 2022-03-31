Insider Selling: Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) SVP Sells $97,980.00 in Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) SVP David C. Duffy sold 3,266 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $97,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ QTRX opened at $28.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.65. Quanterix Co. has a 12 month low of $22.70 and a 12 month high of $69.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 1.54.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.11. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 52.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $29.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Quanterix Co. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QTRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Quanterix from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTRX. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Quanterix by 2.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

