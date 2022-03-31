Insider Selling: REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) CFO Sells $115,005.00 in Stock

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,100 shares of REX American Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $115,005.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Douglas Bruggeman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get REX American Resources alerts:

On Monday, January 3rd, Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,500 shares of REX American Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total transaction of $151,020.00.

REX American Resources stock opened at $100.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $596.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.87. REX American Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $72.06 and a 52 week high of $113.43.

REX American Resources ( NYSE:REX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The energy company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($1.23). REX American Resources had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 6.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that REX American Resources Co. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of REX American Resources from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of REX American Resources in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REX American Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,929 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 891,252 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $85,562,000 after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,425 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,950 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REX American Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.