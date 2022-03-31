Insider Selling: Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Sells 15,140 Shares of Stock

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 15,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total value of $735,047.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SLP traded up $1.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.98. The stock had a trading volume of 215,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,801. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 101.43 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.87. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $70.50.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 625.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simulations Plus by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Simulations Plus by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Sidoti began coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simulations Plus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

About Simulations Plus (Get Rating)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.