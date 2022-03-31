Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $127.00 to $101.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Installed Building Products traded as low as $85.58 and last traded at $85.68, with a volume of 1826 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.87.

IBP has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zelman & Associates raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.88.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.42, for a total value of $6,771,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total transaction of $7,990,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 273.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after buying an additional 42,136 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,342,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 6,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.25.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $533.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.69 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 22.44%.

About Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP)

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

