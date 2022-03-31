Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Price Target Cut to C$5.50

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$6.75 to C$5.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ITRG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integra Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Desjardins cut their target price on Integra Resources from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Integra Resources from $6.50 to $7.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.05.

Shares of Integra Resources stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $1.40. 153,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.05. The company has a market cap of $87.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.81.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Integra Resources by 16.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 517,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 72,223 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integra Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Raffles Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Integra Resources by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 257,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Integra Resources by 17.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,975,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,084,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integra Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

