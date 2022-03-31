Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Price Target Cut to C$5.50

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$6.75 to C$5.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ITRG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integra Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Desjardins cut their target price on Integra Resources from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Integra Resources from $6.50 to $7.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.05.
Shares of Integra Resources stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $1.40. 153,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.05. The company has a market cap of $87.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.81.
About Integra Resources (Get Rating)
Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.
