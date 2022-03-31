Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IPAR. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Inter Parfums from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.75.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR opened at $88.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.90. Inter Parfums has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $108.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.22.

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $210.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.25 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inter Parfums news, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $69,015.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.87, for a total transaction of $197,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,645 shares of company stock valued at $465,415 in the last three months. 44.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPAR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,042,000 after acquiring an additional 89,404 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 9,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations.

