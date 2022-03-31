InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Short Interest Update

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 277,200 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the February 28th total of 341,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 168,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 25.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IHG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 5,200 ($68.12) to GBX 5,400 ($70.74) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($75.98) price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,575 ($73.03) to GBX 5,675 ($74.34) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,550.80.

Shares of NYSE:IHG traded down $1.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.35. 3,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,700. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.75. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12-month low of $58.74 and a 12-month high of $73.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.859 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. InterContinental Hotels Group’s payout ratio is 53.09%.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

