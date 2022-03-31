Internet Computer (ICP) Market Cap Hits $4.44 Billion

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 31st. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for about $20.53 or 0.00044875 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion and approximately $373.54 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00046697 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,256.97 or 0.07119015 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,797.43 or 1.00102989 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00053157 BTC.

Internet Computer’s total supply is 479,263,123 coins and its circulating supply is 216,348,161 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

