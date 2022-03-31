Investors Research Corp Acquires 1,019 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the third quarter valued at $94,000.

SPHQ stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,251,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,738. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $43.93 and a 1-year high of $53.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.88.

