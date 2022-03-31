Investors Research Corp Has $67,000 Stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Investors Research Corp trimmed its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 67.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RHI. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 17.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 4.4% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 0.6% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 1.5% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Robert Half International in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Robert Half International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

Shares of Robert Half International stock traded down $4.26 on Thursday, hitting $114.18. The stock had a trading volume of 987,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,151. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.86 and a twelve month high of $125.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.46.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.46% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.15%.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

