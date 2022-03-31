IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

IonQ Inc (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 55,146 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,458,457 shares.The stock last traded at $12.95 and had previously closed at $13.14.
The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on IonQ from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.34.
IonQ Company Profile (NYSE:IONQ)
IonQ Inc provides quantum system through the cloud on Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, as well as through direct API access. IonQ Inc, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc III., is based in COLLEGE PARK, Md.
