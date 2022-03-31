IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

IonQ Inc (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 55,146 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,458,457 shares.The stock last traded at $12.95 and had previously closed at $13.14.

The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on IonQ from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lattice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $809,000. OUP Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,256,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,140,000. 43.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.34.

IonQ Company Profile (NYSE:IONQ)

IonQ Inc provides quantum system through the cloud on Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, as well as through direct API access. IonQ Inc, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc III., is based in COLLEGE PARK, Md.

