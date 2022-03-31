iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Stock Holdings Increased by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSG. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,203,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 149,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,337,000 after acquiring an additional 20,078 shares during the period. Financial Council Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,911,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 27,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,060,000 after acquiring an additional 16,411 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSG stock opened at $107.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.62. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $89.13 and a 52 week high of $117.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

