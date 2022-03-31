iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Holdings Trimmed by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,869 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 234.2% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.39. 4,181,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,674,041. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $17.20 and a 52 week high of $25.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.30.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

