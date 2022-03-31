iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF) Trading Down 0.5%

iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF – Get Rating) shares were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.27 and last traded at $24.42. Approximately 3,951 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.54.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.52 and a 200-day moving average of $25.07.

Get iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF – Get Rating) by 202.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,541 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.