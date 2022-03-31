iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $80.62

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $80.62 and traded as low as $76.32. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF shares last traded at $76.77, with a volume of 1,577,590 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $272,000.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

