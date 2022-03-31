iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 99,658 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 7,097,302 shares.The stock last traded at $53.47 and had previously closed at $54.84.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.61.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 113.9% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

