iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA) Trading Down 0.9%

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $85.60 and last traded at $85.96. 16,242 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 31,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.76.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.96.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EUSA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 27.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 34,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 7,372 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 442.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 25,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 20,853 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 64,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after buying an additional 18,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000.

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

