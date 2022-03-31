Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ITRI. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Argus lowered shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Itron from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

Shares of ITRI opened at $53.08 on Thursday. Itron has a 12 month low of $44.02 and a 12 month high of $102.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.74 and its 200-day moving average is $64.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -29.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.74 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Itron will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $41,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $30,213.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,633 shares of company stock worth $738,031. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Itron by 52.6% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,778,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $134,488,000 after buying an additional 612,937 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Itron by 159.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 980,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,171,000 after purchasing an additional 602,274 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,578,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Itron by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,214,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $91,871,000 after purchasing an additional 374,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Itron by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,143,476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $489,470,000 after purchasing an additional 234,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

About Itron (Get Rating)

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

