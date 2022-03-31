Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ITRI. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Argus lowered shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Itron from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.92.
Shares of ITRI opened at $53.08 on Thursday. Itron has a 12 month low of $44.02 and a 12 month high of $102.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.74 and its 200-day moving average is $64.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -29.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
In other news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $41,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $30,213.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,633 shares of company stock worth $738,031. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Itron by 52.6% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,778,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $134,488,000 after buying an additional 612,937 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Itron by 159.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 980,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,171,000 after purchasing an additional 602,274 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,578,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Itron by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,214,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $91,871,000 after purchasing an additional 374,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Itron by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,143,476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $489,470,000 after purchasing an additional 234,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.
About Itron (Get Rating)
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
