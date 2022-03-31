IX Acquisition Corp’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on April 5th (NASDAQ:IXAQU)

IX Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:IXAQU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, April 5th. IX Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 7th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of NASDAQ IXAQU opened at $9.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84. IX Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $10.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IXAQU. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in IX Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IX Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in IX Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $491,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IX Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $787,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IX Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,070,000.

