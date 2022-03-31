IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS.

Shares of IZEA traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.61. The stock had a trading volume of 188,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,669. IZEA Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.54. The firm has a market cap of $99.82 million, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 2.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 1,018.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 334,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 304,933 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 560,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 190,983 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 17,297 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 11,976.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 400,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 397,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc engages in the creation and operation of online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators under IZEAx platform. It automates influencer marketing and custom content development, which allows brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. The company was founded by Edward Hans Murphy in February 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

