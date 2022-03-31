J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Benchmark began coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut J & J Snack Foods from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of JJSF stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.35. The stock had a trading volume of 205 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,679. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.67. J & J Snack Foods has a one year low of $134.68 and a one year high of $181.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 45.41 and a beta of 0.58.

J & J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.16). J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $318.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.633 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 74.63%.

In related news, COO Stephen Every sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.76, for a total transaction of $100,251.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $213,238,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $20,166,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 553,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,415,000 after acquiring an additional 126,131 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,285,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,993,000 after acquiring an additional 86,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 67.2% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 162,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,652,000 after acquiring an additional 65,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

