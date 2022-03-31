Janney Capital Management LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in MetLife during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in MetLife by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in MetLife by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 81.3% during the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.29.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $71.63 on Thursday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.21 and a 12 month high of $72.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.78. The firm has a market cap of $59.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.18.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

