Janney Capital Management LLC Purchases 273 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,391 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $151,632,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 2.6% in the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 0.5% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 2.4% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 2.2% in the third quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $214.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $212.79 billion, a PE ratio of 143.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.44 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75.

salesforce.com ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,760 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $1,467,936.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total value of $534,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,417 shares of company stock valued at $29,191,349. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Loop Capital lowered their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on salesforce.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on salesforce.com from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $348.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.23.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

