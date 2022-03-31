Janney Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Valero Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 39,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VLO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $100.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.79 and a 200 day moving average of $79.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.96. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $101.37.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.82%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.22%.

Valero Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.