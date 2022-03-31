Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 3,769 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $14,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Emfo LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 388.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

ED stock opened at $94.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.50. The stock has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.20. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.17 and a 1 year high of $94.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.08%.

In other Consolidated Edison news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 193 shares of company stock valued at $16,622. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ED. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Guggenheim cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.09.

Consolidated Edison Profile (Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.