Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,678 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.43% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $14,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 241.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after buying an additional 109,563 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,793,000 after buying an additional 34,715 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 82.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 132,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,085,000 after purchasing an additional 59,823 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

IGF opened at $50.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.29. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $44.45 and a one year high of $50.99.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.