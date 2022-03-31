Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,678 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.43% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $14,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 241.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after buying an additional 109,563 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,793,000 after buying an additional 34,715 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 82.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 132,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,085,000 after purchasing an additional 59,823 shares in the last quarter.
IGF opened at $50.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.29. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $44.45 and a one year high of $50.99.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF)
- Cal-Maine Foods Is On The Upswing, Finally
- 4 Downtrodden EV Stocks: Buy the Dip
- StoneCo Ltd. Stock is in Turnaround
- Workday Stock is Working its Recovery
- 3 Industry-Leading Dow Stocks to Buy Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.