Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 592,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,868 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $13,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $481,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,213 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at about $49,700,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 18.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,984,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $172,783,000 after buying an additional 1,266,307 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at about $25,185,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 38.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,188,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,802,000 after buying an additional 609,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD opened at $26.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $56.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.40 and a 200-day moving average of $23.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $26.10.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 11.36%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.465 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $356,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.72 per share, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

