Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $12.64 Million Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,914 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.31% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $12,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTSM. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $392,000.

NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.54 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.79. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.45 and a 52-week high of $60.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.017 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th.

