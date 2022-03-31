Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $15.39 Million Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,264 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.17% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $15,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 372.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth $78,000.

RDVY opened at $50.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.04. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $45.19 and a 1-year high of $53.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%.

