Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $34.07 Million Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,131 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $34,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Helen Stephens Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 136,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,404,000 after purchasing an additional 17,284 shares during the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 17,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 772,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,851,000 after purchasing an additional 27,478 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $96.00 on Thursday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.82 and a 200-day moving average of $93.81.

