Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 29,626 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,626 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.08% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $36,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Kinloch Capital LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 14,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 186,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,769,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,984,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 17,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,413,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 328 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $153.10 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.07 and a 12-month high of $224.55. The stock has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.67 and its 200-day moving average is $182.05.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 40.18%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 36.59%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TROW. Citigroup decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.15.

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $1,174,230.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $180,999.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.