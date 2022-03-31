Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 62,413 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 240.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,413 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $31,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 209.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 62,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,453,000 after acquiring an additional 42,265 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 47,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,171,000 after acquiring an additional 31,428 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 221.3% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 6,932 shares in the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.35.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $304.44 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $238.17 and a 52-week high of $369.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.24, a P/E/G ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.17.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

