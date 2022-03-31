Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 31,057 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 476,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,057 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $40,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $51,000.

NASDAQ BND opened at $79.48 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.73. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $78.61 and a 12-month high of $87.07.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

