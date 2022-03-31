Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Stake Raised by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,627,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 62.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 23,792 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 25.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 76,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 15,609 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,091,000 after acquiring an additional 10,828 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 127,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,368 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ JSMD traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.96. The stock had a trading volume of 7,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,387. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.27. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a twelve month low of $55.26 and a twelve month high of $70.78.

