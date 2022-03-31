Jason Cho Sells 1,325 Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Stock

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) Senior Officer Jason Cho sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.16, for a total transaction of C$18,756.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$675,628.02.

Jason Cho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Jason Cho sold 1,384 shares of Eldorado Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.22, for a total transaction of C$19,683.25.

Shares of TSE ELD opened at C$14.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 12 month low of C$9.52 and a 12 month high of C$15.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.59 billion and a PE ratio of -14.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.09.

Eldorado Gold ( TSE:ELD Get Rating ) (NYSE:EGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$308.38 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ELD. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.88.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the Certej and Bolcana development projects located in Romania; and 100% interest in the Tocantinzinho development project located in Brazil.

