Jasper Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JSPR) Short Interest Down 36.3% in March

Jasper Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,400 shares, a decline of 36.3% from the February 28th total of 295,900 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JSPR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $205,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JSPR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jasper Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Jasper Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

JSPR stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.56. The company had a trading volume of 904 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,179. Jasper Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $18.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.98.

About Jasper Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Jasper Therapeutics Inc

