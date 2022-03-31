Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $16.000-$17.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $17.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.46 billion-$3.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.64 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $197.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $203.93.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $157.93. 526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,314. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $117.64 and a 1 year high of $189.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.54 and a 200-day moving average of $137.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.84.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $896.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.71 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 10.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total value of $887,173.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,481 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,040 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 8,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,284 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.