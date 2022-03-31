Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $16.000-$17.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $17.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.46 billion-$3.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.64 billion.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $197.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $203.93.
Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $157.93. 526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,314. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $117.64 and a 1 year high of $189.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.54 and a 200-day moving average of $137.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.84.
In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total value of $887,173.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,481 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,040 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 8,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,284 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
- Cal-Maine Foods Is On The Upswing, Finally
Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.