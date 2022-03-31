Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Science Applications International Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SAIC)

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Science Applications International in a report released on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu anticipates that the information technology services provider will earn $1.85 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Science Applications International’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.10 EPS.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays raised shares of Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.71.

SAIC opened at $93.63 on Wednesday. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $96.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.38.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 40,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,063,000 after buying an additional 6,934 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 445.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,001 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 10,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 960,882 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,214,000 after purchasing an additional 124,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $325,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total value of $376,135.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,402 shares of company stock worth $1,288,520 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

Science Applications International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include engineering, technology integration, maintenance of ground and maritime systems, logistics, training and simulation, operation and program support services, and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.