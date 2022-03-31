JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.37 Million

Analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) will report $61.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for JFrog’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $61.80 million and the lowest is $60.90 million. JFrog reported sales of $45.09 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JFrog will report full-year sales of $273.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $267.90 million to $275.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $346.30 million, with estimates ranging from $329.51 million to $356.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow JFrog.

Get JFrog alerts:

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $59.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.04 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FROG shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on JFrog from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on JFrog from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on JFrog from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JFrog presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.29.

Shares of FROG opened at $26.32 on Thursday. JFrog has a 52 week low of $21.06 and a 52 week high of $54.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.28 and a beta of 0.54.

In other news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $137,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $343,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $1,554,390. Company insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in JFrog during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 100.0% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 964.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 21.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

About JFrog (Get Rating)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JFrog (FROG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.