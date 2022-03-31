JLM Couture (OTCMKTS:JLMC) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of JLM Couture, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JLMC – Get Rating) dropped 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.45 and last traded at $2.45. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.43.

JLM Couture Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JLMC)

JLM Couture, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes bridal wear and related accessories. The company offers bridal and bridesmaid gowns. Its bridal gown collections include Alvina Valenta, Hayley Paige, Blush by Hayley Paige, Jim Hjelm, Lazaro, Tara Keely, Ti Adora, Allison Webb, and Hayley Paige Athleisure; and bridesmaid collection comprise Hayley Paige Occasions and Hayley Paige Athleisure.

