JLM Couture (OTCMKTS:JLMC) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of JLM Couture, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JLMC – Get Rating) dropped 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.45 and last traded at $2.45. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.43.
JLM Couture Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JLMC)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JLM Couture (JLMC)
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
Receive News & Ratings for JLM Couture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JLM Couture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.