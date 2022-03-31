JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Price Target to €58.00

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €63.00 ($69.23) to €58.00 ($63.74) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NN Group from €48.40 ($53.19) to €48.30 ($53.08) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NN Group from €52.50 ($57.69) to €56.50 ($62.09) in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.95.

OTCMKTS NNGRY traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $25.76. 36,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,072. NN Group has a 52-week low of $19.58 and a 52-week high of $30.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.39.

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers group and individual life insurance, and pension products; non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, and disability and accident insurance; employee benefits, and health insurance products; corporate-owned life insurance products; and single premium variable annuity individual life insurance products.

