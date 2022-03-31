JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 8,500 Price Target

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2022

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RBGet Rating) received a GBX 8,500 ($111.34) price objective from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,000 ($65.50) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,700 ($100.86) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a GBX 8,800 ($115.27) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,300 ($69.43) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($82.53) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,978.18 ($91.41).

The company has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,782 ($75.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,020 ($105.06).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

