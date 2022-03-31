JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 8,500 Price Target

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) received a GBX 8,500 ($111.34) price objective from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,000 ($65.50) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,700 ($100.86) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a GBX 8,800 ($115.27) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,300 ($69.43) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($82.53) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,978.18 ($91.41).

The company has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,782 ($75.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,020 ($105.06).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

