JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $375.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $328.00 to $375.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $345.00 to $266.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $305.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $388.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $347.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $345.00 to $266.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $345.93.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock traded up $8.11 on Wednesday, reaching $322.34. 27,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,461. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52 week low of $199.33 and a 52 week high of $389.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $279.59 and a 200 day moving average of $293.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 102.36, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $3,106,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total transaction of $2,104,744.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,815 shares of company stock worth $8,008,945. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $112,243,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

