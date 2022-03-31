JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Price Target to $219.00

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $278.00 to $219.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of TopBuild from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of TopBuild from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $268.44.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Shares of BLD stock traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $183.79. 16,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,411. TopBuild has a 12-month low of $179.50 and a 12-month high of $284.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $218.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.58.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TopBuild will post 13.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLD. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in TopBuild during the third quarter worth $131,795,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,460,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,763,000 after buying an additional 516,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,709,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 568,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,963,000 after buying an additional 271,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the third quarter valued at about $34,365,000. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TopBuild Company Profile (Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.