JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Target Price to $94.00

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $123.00 to $94.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FBHS. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Loop Capital lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.30.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

FBHS stock traded down $2.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.10. The stock had a trading volume of 66,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a twelve month low of $75.67 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.69.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $380,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.