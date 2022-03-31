JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Target Price to $113.00

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

KMB has been the topic of several other reports. BNP Paribas lowered Kimberly-Clark from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $148.00 to $127.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Kimberly-Clark from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.89. 26,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,054,972. Kimberly-Clark has a 1 year low of $117.32 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.56.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.57%.

In other news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 2,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMB. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $381,000. Humankind Investments LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 19,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $557,000. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

