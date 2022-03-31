Kava.io (KAVA) Achieves Market Cap of $513.55 Million

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Kava.io has a total market capitalization of $513.55 million and approximately $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kava.io has traded flat against the US dollar. One Kava.io coin can now be purchased for about $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $96.55 or 0.00211920 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001011 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00029160 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.62 or 0.00409620 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00052848 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00009902 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Kava.io Coin Profile

Kava.io uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava.io

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars.

